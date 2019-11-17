Anti-Static Agents Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Anti-Static Agents market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Anti-Static Agents market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Anti-Static Agents basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

An antistatic agent is a compound used for treatment of materials or their surfaces in order to reduce or eliminate buildup of static electricity. Static charge may be generated by the triboelectric effect or by a non-contact process using a high voltage power source. Static charge may be introduced on a surface as part of an in-mold label printing process..

Anti-Static Agents Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

3M

BASF

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Croda International

A. Schulman

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Solvay

and many more. Anti-Static Agents Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Anti-Static Agents Market can be Split into:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides. By Applications, the Anti-Static Agents Market can be Split into:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textile