Anti-Static Packaging Materials Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Anti-static packaging materials are packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc.

iller Packaging

Desco Industries

Dou Yee

BHO TECH

DaklaPack

Sharp Packaging Systems

Mil-Spec Packaging

Polyplus Packaging

Pall Corporation

TIP Corporation

Kao Chia

Sewha

Cir-Q-Tech Tako

MK Master

LPS Industries

Taipei Pack

Advance Packaging

Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging

Taiwan Lamination

Shin Harn Plastic

Anand Engineering Udyog

Selen Science & Technology

TA&A

Sanwei Antistatic

Btree Industry

Commodities Source Industrial

ACE ESD(Shanghai)

Junyue New Material

Betpak Packaging

Heyi Packaging

Shanghai Jinghou

Fujingtang

Baiyou Packaging Material

Pinyao Packaging Material

Wentianhao Packaging

Beihong Packaging

Yuyi Packaging

Xinbao Ruifeng

Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Types:

Electrostatic shielding type

Static conductive type Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Applications:

Electronic

Electronic

Others

To focus on the key Anti-Static Packaging Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.

The worldwide market for Anti-Static Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.