Anti-Static Packaging Materials Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on September 20, 2019

Anti-Static Packaging Materials

Global “Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Anti-Static Packaging Materials industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Anti-Static Packaging Materials market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Anti-Static Packaging Materials:

Anti-static packaging materials are packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anti-Static Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anti-Static Packaging Materials in global market.

Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Manufactures:

  • iller Packaging
  • Desco Industries
  • Dou Yee
  • BHO TECH
  • DaklaPack
  • Sharp Packaging Systems
  • Mil-Spec Packaging
  • Polyplus Packaging
  • Pall Corporation
  • TIP Corporation
  • Kao Chia
  • Sewha
  • Cir-Q-Tech Tako
  • MK Master
  • LPS Industries
  • Taipei Pack
  • Advance Packaging
  • Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging
  • Taiwan Lamination
  • Shin Harn Plastic
  • Anand Engineering Udyog
  • Selen Science & Technology
  • TA&A
  • Sanwei Antistatic
  • Btree Industry
  • Commodities Source Industrial
  • ACE ESD(Shanghai)
  • Junyue New Material
  • Betpak Packaging
  • Heyi Packaging
  • Shanghai Jinghou
  • Fujingtang
  • Baiyou Packaging Material
  • Pinyao Packaging Material
  • Wentianhao Packaging
  • Beihong Packaging
  • Yuyi Packaging
  • Xinbao Ruifeng

  • Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Types:

  • Electrostatic shielding type
  • Static conductive type

    Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Applications:

  • Electronic
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Anti-Static Packaging Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.
  • The worldwide market for Anti-Static Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anti-Static Packaging Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

