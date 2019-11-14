 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Anti-Static Packaging Materials

Global "Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Anti-Static Packaging Materials in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • iller Packaging
  • Desco Industries
  • Dou Yee
  • BHO TECH
  • DaklaPack
  • Sharp Packaging Systems
  • Mil-Spec Packaging
  • Polyplus Packaging
  • Pall Corporation
  • TIP Corporation
  • Kao Chia
  • Sewha
  • Cir-Q-Tech Tako
  • MK Master
  • LPS Industries
  • Taipei Pack
  • Advance Packaging
  • Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging
  • Taiwan Lamination
  • Shin Harn Plastic
  • Anand Engineering Udyog
  • Selen Science & Technology
  • TA&A
  • Sanwei Antistatic
  • Btree Industry
  • Commodities Source Industrial
  • ACE ESD(Shanghai)
  • Junyue New Material
  • Betpak Packaging
  • Heyi Packaging
  • Shanghai Jinghou
  • Fujingtang
  • Baiyou Packaging Material
  • Pinyao Packaging Material
  • Wentianhao Packaging
  • Beihong Packaging
  • Yuyi Packaging
  • Xinbao Ruifeng

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Anti-Static Packaging Materials industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Types:

  • Electrostatic shielding type
  • Static conductive type

    Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Applications:

  • Electronic
  • Others

    Finally, the Anti-Static Packaging Materials market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Anti-Static Packaging Materials market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.
  • The worldwide market for Anti-Static Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anti-Static Packaging Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

