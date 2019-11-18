Anti-tumor Drug Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Anti-tumor drugs are for the treatment of cancer diseases. In recent years, the development of molecular oncology and molecular pharmacology has gradually clarified the nature of the tumor. The invention and application of advanced technologies such as large-scale rapid screening, combinatorial chemistry and genetic engineering have accelerated the process of drug development. The research and development of anti-tumor drugs have been into a new era.In China, antitumor drugs are also the key areas of concern for many enterprises. Such as Jiangsu Hengrui, Qilu Pharmaceutical and other well-known domestic enterprises in the anti-tumor drugs have invested a lot of money, there are many innovative anti-cancer drugs into the clinical research stage. In the meantime, there has been “explosive” growth in the development of molecularly targeted drugs, with at least hundreds of drugs under development, and it is conceivable that the market will be quite crowded in the next five to 10 years. Therefore, domestic enterprises should fully understand the feasibility of the project and the fierce market competition that they may face in the future.Chinas bio-pharmaceutical industry already has a good foundation; from the national level to local governments at all levels continue to step up efforts to support the development of bio-pharmaceutical industry. The output value of the pharmaceutical industry maintained a growth rate of 20% during the 12th Five-Year Plan period. In 2013, the total output value of the pharmaceutical industry reached 2.1 trillion yuan. However, compared with the bio-pharmaceutical industry in the advanced countries in the world, there is still a huge gap between the biomedical industry in our country and the demand for building an overall well-to-do society. Mainly manifested in: small-scale enterprises, more than 10 billion yuan enterprises and more than one billion yuan less; independent innovation ability is weak, many varieties of imitation with independent intellectual property rights of the few species; restrict some of the long-term development of biomedical industry , Deep-seated problems still exist.In 2018, the global Anti-tumor Drug market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Anti-tumor Drug status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-tumor Drug development in United States, Europe and China.

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck & Co

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

Alkylating Agents

Anti-metabolism Drugs

Platinum Antineoplastic Agents

Anthracycline antitumor drugs

Microtubule Stabilizer

Endocrine Therapy Drugs

Immunotherapy Drugs

Gene Therapy Drugs

Targeted Antineoplastic Drugs

Cytotoxic Drugs