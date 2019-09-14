Antibiotics Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2019-2024

The “Antibiotics Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Antibiotics market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Antibiotics market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Summary:

Key Market Trends:

Carbapenems are Expected to Show the Rapid Growth of in the Future.

The cephalosporin segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Carbapenems are expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period.

The rising threat of drug resistance and a weak pipeline of new molecules are leading to the development of combinational formulations. For instance, in countries, like India, the emergence of multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a major factor driving the R&D expenditures. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is another bacterium responsible for several infections in humans that are difficult to treat. The MRSA infection is difficult to treat with standard antibiotics, such as penicillins (methicillin, dicloxacillin, nafcillin, and oxacillin), and the cephalosporins. In 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved four new antibiotics for the treatment of infections caused by gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forcasted Period

North America currently dominates the market for antibiotics and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of antibiotics. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region, due to the fact that the United States has the highest antibiotic prescribing rate in the North American region. In addition, there is a rise in per capita health expenditure in the country, which is expected to increase over the forecast period, owing to decrease in the unemployment rate.

Detailed TOC of Antibiotics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Emergence of Anti-MRSA/VRE Drugs

4.2.2 Development of Generic Drugs

4.2.3 Vulnerable Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Antibiotic Resistance

4.3.2 Fewer Companies Involved in Active Research

4.3.3 Time Taken for Regulatory Approval

4.4 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cephalosporins

5.1.2 Penicillins

5.1.3 Fluroquinilones

5.1.4 Macrolides

5.1.5 Carbapenems

5.1.6 Aminoglycosides

5.1.7 Sulfonamides

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 By Spectrum

5.2.1 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

5.2.2 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 United Kingdom

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.5 Bayer Healthcare AG

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Sanofi SA

6.1.8 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.9 Roche Holding AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

