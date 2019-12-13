Antibodies Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

About Antibodies Market:

An antibody (Ab), also known as an immunoglobulin (Ig), is a large, Y-shaped protein produced mainly by plasma cells that is used by the immune system to neutralize pathogens such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses. The antibody recognizes a unique molecule of the pathogen, called an antigen, via the Fabs variable region.

Based on types, the global antibodies market is seperated into polyclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. Among others, monoclonal antibodies posses the biggest market share in 2017 and is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Antibodies can be widely used in different sectorsluding hospitals, research institutions and long-term care facilities. Hospitals are the biggest downstream consumer of antibodies due to intens demand of monoclonal antibodies.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antibodies. This report studies the global market size of Antibodies, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Antibodies sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson Services

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Eli Lilly The Information for Each Competitor Includes: Company Profile

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Antibodies in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Antibodies Market by Types:

Monoclonal antibodies

Polyclonal antibodies

Antibody drug conjugates Antibodies Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Long-term care facilities