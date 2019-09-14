Antibody Production Market 2019 – Industry Size, Trends, Market Overview, Growth Factors, Research Study Forecast to 2024

The “Antibody Production Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Antibody Production market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Antibody Production market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

Antibody Production Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

Key Market Trends:

The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment under the Antibody Type Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

Monoclonal antibodies have large applications in the field of diagnostics, therapeutics, and targeted drug delivery systems, not only for infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, but also for cancer, metabolic, and hormonal disorders. This segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the rising investment in monoclonal antibody research and an increase in antibody-based product launches. Furthermore, there is a growing collaboration between pharma companies to develop advanced monoclonal antibodies. For instance, recently, in September 2018, Integral Molecular and Merus NV announced that they have entered into a collaboration on multiple undisclosed targets, as Integral Molecular is one of the leaders in membrane protein antibody discovery. The partnership is expected to increase the R&D capabilities of Merus NV.

The polyclonal antibody segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to benefits, such as ease of production, low price, and diagnosis of diseases with high proficiency.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the antibody production market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a rise in the approval of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and various types of diseases, which is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of the market in North America. For instance, in May 2018, Novartis announced that the US FDA approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Detailed TOC of Antibody Production Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Targeted Immunotherapy

4.2.2 Increase in the R&D Expenditure of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Involved in the Antibody Production

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Antibody Type

5.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.1.2 Polyclonal Antibodies

5.1.3 Other Antibody Types

5.2 Process

5.2.1 Upstream Processing

5.2.1.1 Bioreactors

5.2.1.2 Consumables

5.2.2 Downstream Processing

5.2.2.1 Chromatography Systems

5.2.2.2 Chromatography Resins

5.2.3 Filtration

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Research Laboratories

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

6.1.2 Cellab GmbH

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Eppendorf AG

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 Sartorius AG

6.1.9 Solaris Biotech

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

