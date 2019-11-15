Anticoagulants Market 2019 Industry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Supply Demand Growth Elements and Recent Developments Worldwide

Global Anticoagulants Market Report Analysis & forecast 2019-2024.

Major players in the global Anticoagulants market include:

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

JohnsonÂ & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Aspen

Lilly

Otsuka

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

Major manufacturers in the Anticoagulants market from 2014 to 2019. Market segmentation, by product types:

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others Market segmentation, by applications:

VTE

ACS/MI

AF