Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global “Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Hempel

Chugoku

Kansai

3M

Nippon paints

VALSPAR

NEI Corporation

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

DOW

Rust-OLEUW9100

Jointas

Yunhu

Jiabaoli

Lanling

Jinda

Jinyu

The report provides a basic overview of the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Types:

Epoxy Coatings

Urethane Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Others Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Applications:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Epoxy Resins, urethane resins and acrylic resins are the main raw materials for the production of anticorrosive waterborne coatings. Anticorrosive waterborne coatings mainly contain epoxy coatings, urethane coatings and acrylic coatings. Epoxy coating is the main application and the production share reached 50.11% in 2015.

Anticorrosive waterborne coating is often applied in marine, oil & gas and infrastructure, of which oil & gas industry occupies the largest share.

The price of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 3267 USD/MT and 15.46% in 2015.

The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1%. The main consumption region will be in USA, Europe and Japan. With increasingly stringent

environmental requirements, the China market will have a faster increase.

The worldwide market for Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 3870 million US$ in 2024, from 3680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.