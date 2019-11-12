 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 12, 2019

Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings

Global “Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • PPG Industries
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hempel
  • Chugoku
  • Kansai
  • 3M
  • Nippon paints
  • VALSPAR
  • NEI Corporation
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Jotun
  • DOW
  • Rust-OLEUW9100
  • Jointas
  • Yunhu
  • Jiabaoli
  • Lanling
  • Jinda
  • Jinyu
  • Hongshi

    The report provides a basic overview of the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Types:

  • Epoxy Coatings
  • Urethane Coatings
  • Acrylic Coatings
  • Others

    Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Applications:

  • Marine
  • Oil & Gas
  • Infrastructure
  • Others

    Finally, the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Epoxy Resins, urethane resins and acrylic resins are the main raw materials for the production of anticorrosive waterborne coatings. Anticorrosive waterborne coatings mainly contain epoxy coatings, urethane coatings and acrylic coatings. Epoxy coating is the main application and the production share reached 50.11% in 2015.
  • Anticorrosive waterborne coating is often applied in marine, oil & gas and infrastructure, of which oil & gas industry occupies the largest share.
  • The price of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 3267 USD/MT and 15.46% in 2015.
  • The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1%. The main consumption region will be in USA, Europe and Japan. With increasingly stringent
  • environmental requirements, the China market will have a faster increase.
  • The worldwide market for Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 3870 million US$ in 2024, from 3680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

