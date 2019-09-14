Antidepressant Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

The “Antidepressant Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Antidepressant market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Antidepressant market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Major Depressive Disorder Segment by Depressive Disorder is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The major depressive disorder possible causes comprise of the combination of biological, psychological, and social sources of distress. The major risk factors include family history, significant life changes, certain medications, chronic health problems, and substance abuse. As per the data published by the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 16.2 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode. This number represented 6.7% of all US adults and is majorly prevalent in women as compared to men. Most commonly, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are used in the treatment of major depression, while there are some therapies available to normalize brain changes associated with depression. Thus, owing to the rising number of the patient pool, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

The increasing cases of depression is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the overall growth of the US antidepressant market over the forecast period. Moreover, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for market players in the region. Women are twice as likely to be affected by generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) when compared to men. Six million adults, or 2.7% of the US population suffer from panic disorders, and around 2.2 million or 1.0% of the US population suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which is found to be equally common among men and women. The two major factors leading to the rise in the consumption of antidepressants are the course of the treatment lasting longer than it used to be, and the antidepressants that are currently being prescribed are not only for severe depression, but also for mild depression, anxiety, social phobia, and more. The increasing prevalence of disorders and increasing rate of consumption of antidepressants are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

Antidepressant Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Antidepressant Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Antidepressant Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Antidepressant Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Antidepressant Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cases of Depression

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about Depression

4.2.3 Emergence of Novel Biologics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Preference of Non-pharmacological Therapies over Pharmacological Therapies

4.3.2 Side-effects and Patent Expiry of Antidepressant Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI)

5.1.2 Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI)

5.1.3 Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA)

5.1.4 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Depressive Disorder

5.2.1 Major Depressive Disorder

5.2.2 Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)

5.2.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

5.2.4 Panic Disorder (PD)

5.2.5 Other Depressive Disorders

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 H. Lundbeck AS

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Sanofi

6.1.10 Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

