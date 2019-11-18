Antiemetics Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

Global "Antiemetics market" Research Report 2019-2024

Antiemetics Market

Antiemetics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi Aventis

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Astellas

Johnson & Johnson

Baxter and many more. Antiemetics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Antiemetics Market can be Split into:

5-HT3 receptor antagonists

Dopamine antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonist

Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

Cannabinoids

Benzodiazepines

Anticholinergics

Steroids

Others. By Applications, the Antiemetics Market can be Split into:

Chemotherapy

Motion sickness

Gastroenteritis

General anesthetics

Opioid analgesics

Dizziness

Pregnancy

Food poisoning

Emotional stress