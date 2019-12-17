Antifreeze and Coolants Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The Global “Antifreeze and Coolants Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Antifreeze and Coolants Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Antifreeze and Coolants market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Antifreeze and Coolants Market:

An antifreeze is an additive, which lowers the freezing point of a water-based liquid. An antifreeze mixture is used to achieve freezing-point depression for cold environments. Common antifreezes increase the boiling point of the liquid, allowing higher coolant temperature. A coolant is a substance, typically liquid or gas, that is used to reduce or regulate the temperature of a system.

Antifreeze & Coolantsâ largest manufacturer is the company of Prestone, which accounted for 11.36% sales share in 2018.And the next 5 players are Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Total, Chevron Corporation .

For the regions of antifreeze manufacturing and sales, Europe and USA are the leaders. The large auto vehicles ownership of the two regions contributes to the large demand of antifreeze of Europe and USA. Demand of Japan, China and other new emerging markets is also increasing.

Global Antifreeze and Coolants market size will increase to 8254.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 7294 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifreeze and Coolants.

Top manufacturers/players:

Prestone

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

Chevron Corporation

Total

BASF

CCI Corporate

Valvoline

CNPC

Sinopec

Engen

CAT

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin Antifreeze and Coolants Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)