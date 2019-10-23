Antifreeze Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global "Antifreeze Market" 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years

Various Antifreeze industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Antifreeze

Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc. For the relatively large market share of automotive antifreeze, this report mainly talks about auto antifreeze, the 30%~70% diluent antifreeze.

The following Manufactures are included in the Antifreeze Market report:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Valvoline

Old World Industries

KMCO

Chevron

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Recochem

Amsoil

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Silverhook

Evans

ABRO

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

Antifreeze Market Types:

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Other Type Antifreeze Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicles