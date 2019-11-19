 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Antifreeze Market Trends by Key Players Manufacturing Process Machinery Raw Materials Cost and Revenue in USA 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Antifreeze

The worldwide “Antifreeze Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Antifreeze  Market Report – Antifreeze is a type of coolant with antifreeze function. It is generally used for cars, trucks, bus, tractors, train locomotives and engineering machinery etc. Antifreeze has the function of anti-freezing, anti-boiling, anti-corrosion, anti-incrustation scale etc. For the relatively large market share of automotive antifreeze, this report mainly talks about auto antifreeze, the 30%~70% diluent antifreeze.

Global Antifreeze  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Prestone
  • Shell
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Castrol
  • Total
  • CCI
  • BASF
  • Valvoline
  • Old World Industries
  • KMCO
  • Chevron
  • SONAX
  • Getz Nordic
  • Kost USA
  • Recochem
  • Amsoil
  • MITAN
  • Gulf Oil International
  • Paras Lubricants
  • Solar Applied Materials
  • Pentosin
  • Millers Oils
  • Silverhook
  • Evans
  • ABRO
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • Lanzhou BlueStar
  • Zhongkun Petrochemical
  • China-TEEC
  • Guangdong Delian

The Scope of the Report:

Global demand of antifreeze has risen with the increasing sales of auto vehicles in the past years. As a result, demand will keep strong for the next few years. The capacity of antifreeze is predicted to be 5200 million litres in 2016, which shows a promising market. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into antifreeze industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of antifreeze industry, Prestone, Shell and Exxon Mobil are the leaders, and the status will keep for a few years.
For the regions of antifreeze manufacturing and sales, Europe and USA are the leaders. The large auto vehicles ownership of the two regions contributes to the large demand of antifreeze of Europe and USA. Demand of Japan, China and other new emerging markets is also increasing.
Recently, ethylene glycol and other types antifreeze are the mainstream product, which take up a larger market share. While ethylene glycol type antifreeze is toxic and corrosive, the product is harmful to engine. Propylene glycol type antifreeze is environment-friendly. But cost of the product is high, and technology needs further exploration.
The worldwide market for Antifreeze is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Antifreeze in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Ethylene Glycol
  • Propylene Glycol
  • Other Type

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

