Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Research Forecast to 2019-2025 | Worldwide Analysis by End-User Industry, Types and Applications

Powder coatings has gained widespread acceptance in the coatings industry for its performance characteristics which is equal to liquid coatings and the environmental benefits (free of VOCs) of powder make it far superior and user friendly. However there are increasing demands for new product developments and the major driving force for new product developments come from the market requirements combined with environmental compliance. End users are more concern to know about the technological improvements and about the value added products. Marpol is continuously striving to offer value added products to the customers. One of such requirement is Antibacterial powder coatings. End users are more concern about the coatings surface which inhibits the bacterial growth so coatings that repel microorganism are always in demand. Antibacterial powder coatings fulfill these needs. Antibacterial and anti mould properties are required when powder coatings are used to such applications that coated objects are contacted with number of people and in the fields of foods, medical care and sanitation etc. Antibacterial powder helps to fight against disease and infection; the system also stops the growth of bacteria and fungi.North America dominated the product industry on account of its rising use, particularly in the healthcare as well as food processing and preserving applications. Furthermore, growth of the antimicrobial coating industry is also dependent on consumer goods demand, including tableware, storage bins, and sanitary ware, among others. Rising disposable incomes as well as GDP growth rate are expected to propel consumer goods demand, which in turn will have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.The global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Antimicrobial Powder Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antimicrobial Powder Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Antimicrobial Powder Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Antimicrobial Powder Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

