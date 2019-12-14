Apheresis Machines Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Apheresis Machines:

Apheresis machine is a device which receives blood removed from a patient or donorâs body and separates it into its various components: plasma, platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells. Depending on the reason for apheresis, one of these components is isolated and collected by the instrument, while the others are returned to the body.

Apheresis Machines Market Manufactures:

Fresenius

Haemonetics

Terumo BCT

Apheresis Machines Market Types:

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis Apheresis Machines Market Applications:

Hospitals

Blood Center

Scope of Apheresis Machines Market Report:

China apheresis machines market is relatively concentrated and few manufacturers compete in the market, the total market of China is 88.33million RMB from 2011 to 110.75 million in 2015, Attracted by the market profits, many Chinese companies wants to enter the marketï¼but they are blocked by technical barriers and R & D costs.

There are only four manufacturers compete in the China apheresis machines market, they are Fresenius, Haemonetics, Terumo TBC and Nigale, the market share of them are 32.03%ï¼29.69%ï¼ 21.09% and 11.33%

There are about 25000 hospitals in China and 774 Tertiary care hospitals among them. 452 blood centers are serving the Chinese people, Apheresis machines are mainly used in these filed. Fresenius, and Terumo TBC are more concentrated on the apheresis machines used in hospitals, Haemonetics and Nigale pay more attention to the blood center

As the product replacement is slow and the major product model in China has remained for many years. With the development of apheresis technology, so the product with high quality and low price are easier to occupy the market. Currently, the Chinese apheresis machine industry tries to transit to high-end apheresis machine field actively, as well as extends downstream industry chain.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, we are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Apheresis Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Apheresis Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.