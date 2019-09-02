Apple Sent Out Invites for Media Event with Tagline “By Innovation Only”

On Thursday Apple sent out invites for a media occasion next month the place the corporate is universally anticipated to unveil its newest iPhone models.

The occasion is scheduled to take place September 10 and shall be held on the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

As usual, the invitation did not present a lot of awareness into what Apple will honestly discuss at the occasion. The artwork featured a contemporary model of the company’s first official logo with the apple divided into floating rainbow pieces. The tagline for the invitation: “By innovation only.”

For Apple, the stakes of its iPhone occasion are always high. More than another product, the iPhone catapulted Apple to becoming the world’s most beneficial firm at one time and stays its highest income. In current quarters, however, iPhone gross sales have suffered double-digit percentage drops as customers hold on to their smartphones longer, and the company contends with a slowdown in China between an ongoing trade war.

Among different announcements, Apple is reportedly planning to launch three new iPhones, including two “Pro” models to change the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max series. The Pro fashions are stated to feature a brand new and improved camera and video recording features.

Apple could also give closing details and pricing for its streaming TV service, Apple TV+.