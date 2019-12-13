 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

December 13, 2019

The Global “Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market:

  • An Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is an integrated circuit (IC) customized for a particular use, rather than intended for general-purpose use. For example, a chip designed to run in a digital voice recorder or a high-efficiency Bitcoin miner is an ASIC. Application-specific standard products (ASSPs) are intermediate between ASICs and industry standard integrated circuits like the 7400 series or the 4000 series
  • Standard-cell based design is a process of designing the ASICs with digital-logic features and creates efficient blocks with electric characteristics such as capacitance and inductance. Utilizing this, the manufacture of ASICs is done with high density and good electrical performance. Moreover, the standard cell-based ASICs can be used by any manufacturer in any product, regardless of the design complexity. Additionally, a standard cell can also produce a cost-effective design with less manufacturing time and can be integrated with internet protocol cores and static random access memory effectively.
  • The global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Top manufacturers/players:

  • Analog Devices
  • Infineon Technologies
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Linear Technology
  • Maxim Integrated
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • ON Semiconductors
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Skyworks Solutions

  • Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

    Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Segment by Types:

  • Full-custom Design
  • Standard-cellBbased
  • Gate-array Based

  • Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Segment by Applications:

  • Automobiles
  • Laptops
  • PCs
  • Smartbands
  • Smartphones
  • Smartwatches
  • Tablets
  • TVs

    Through the statistical analysis, the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Detailed TOC of Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

    1 Report Overview
    1.1 Research Scope
    1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
    1.3 Market Segment by Type

    1.4 Market Segment by Application

    2 Global Growth Trends
    2.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Regions 2014-2019
    2.2.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
    2.3 Industry Trends
    2.3.1 Market Top Trends
    2.3.2 Market Drivers

    3 Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
    3.1.2 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
    3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
    3.2.2 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
    3.2.3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.3 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Key Manufacturers Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
    3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market
    3.6 Key Manufacturers Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Product Offered
    3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Market Size by Type
    4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

    4.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales Market Share by Type
    4.3 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Revenue Market Share by Type
    4.4 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Price by Type

    5 Market Size by Application
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Sales by Application

    Continued

    In the end, the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market covering all important parameters.

