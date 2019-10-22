Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent

This report studies the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market. Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish is a fire extinguish whose base materials are hydrocarbon surfactants and fluorocarbon surfactants.

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Key Players:

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Angus International

Amerex Corporation

Buckeye Fire Equipment

ICL Group

Suolong

DIC

Jiangya

Dr. Richard Sthamer

Langchao Fire Technology

Dafo Fomtec

Orchidee

Oil Technics

Profoam

Delta Fire

Gongan Industrial Development

Yunlong RRE Equipment

Liuli

Zibo HuAn Technology

NDC-Group

HD Fire Protect

SKFF Fire Fighting

K. V. Fire

Rijian Firefighting Equipment

Zhengzhou Yuheng Industry

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Types:

1% AFFF

3% AFFF

6% AFFF Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Applications:

Petrochemical and chemical plants

Offshore installations

Tank Farms

Military Facilities

Airport