Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Report Highlighting Industry Leaders, Business Opportunities Analysis and Forecast 2024

This report studies the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market. Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish is a fire extinguish whose base materials are hydrocarbon surfactants and fluorocarbon surfactants.

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Angus International

Amerex Corporation

Buckeye Fire Equipment

ICL Group and many more Scope of the Report:

At present, in the industrial developed countries the AFFF industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent are mainly in America, Europe and China, Tyco is the leader of AFFF in global market, others famous manufacturers are Angus International, Amerex Corporation and Buckeye Fire Equipment

However, the high cost of the products and the environmental problems are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing technology innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The worldwide market for Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

1% AFFF

3% AFFF

6% AFFF Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Petrochemical and chemical plants

Offshore installations

Tank Farms

Military Facilities

Airport