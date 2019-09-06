Aramid Fiber Market Size, Research Report 2018 with Manufacturing Process Analysis and Market Concentration Rate till 2023

Aramid Fiber market report covers present development, trends, market share, involved market segments with the effect of drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Aramid fiber is a fiber with a long chain of synthetic polyamide. Aramid polymer is prepared by a reaction between carboxylic acid halide group and amine group. Aramid fiber is produced by spinning the dissolved aramid polymer to a solid fiber from a liquid chemical blend. Depending on their components, aramid fibers have been divided into para-aramid fiber and meta-aramid fiber. As plastic composite materials, para-aramid fibers are used in body, floor, and wall materials of airplanes, fishing rod, golf club, bow, ski, etc. Additionally, these fibers are used as a substitute of reinforced concrete for curtain walls for multistoried building. Meta-aramid fibers are used in clothing for fire-fighters, filter cloth for high-temperature, uniforms for high-temperature workings, car racing suits, heat insulating materials, etc.

Aramid Fiber Market Segmentations:

Aramid Fiber Market by Top Manufacturers:

Teijin Aramid, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Toray Chemical Korea Inc., HYOSUNG Corporation, KERMEL, Kolon Industries Inc., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Guangdong Charming CLtd., Huvis Corporation, JSC Kamenskvolokno, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., SRO Group (China) Ltd., Suzhou Zhaoda Specially Fiber Technical CLtd.

By Product Type

Para-aramid fiber, Meta-aramid fiber

By Application

Aerospace & defense, Automotive, Electrical, Electronics & telecommunication, Others (including construction)

Regional Aramid Fiber Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

