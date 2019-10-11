Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size 2019 Strong Development by Key Players, Emerging Technology and Forecast to 2024

Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel is specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

DuPont

Honeywell

Lakeland

Uvex

Delta Plus

Excalor

Respirex

Drager

Ansell

TST Sweden

STS

SanCheong

Asatex

Huatong

Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Types:

Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing

Aramid Fiber Workwear Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Applications:

Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Scope of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market:

In global market, the production of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel increases from 4612 K Units in 2012 to 5632 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.14%. In 2016, the global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market is led by North America, capturing about 37.82% of global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 31.97% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel are concentrated in DuPont, Honeywell, Lakeland, Uvex, Delta Plus, Excalor, Respirex and Drager. DuPont is the world leader, holding 17.86% production market share in 2016.

In application, Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel downstream is wide and recently Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel has acquired increasing significance in various fields of firefighting & law enforcement industry, oil & gas industry, construction & manufacturing industry, mining industry, military industry and others. Globally, the Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market is mainly driven by growing demand for firefighting & law enforcement industry which accounts for nearly 34.68% of total downstream consumption of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel in global.

The worldwide market for Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.