Architectural Coatings Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

About Architectural Coatings

Architectural coatings are finishes for the interior and exterior of buildings, along with devices like lamp posts, awnings, and so forth. The key purpose of an architectural coating is decorative, although it also adds some protection to the underlying building materials.

Architectural Coatings Market Key Players:

kzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries

Inc

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings AG

Valspar Corp

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Chemolak Plc

Novochema Cooperative

PAM-ak

Ltd

Slovlak Koeca

Water-soluble Coatings

Solvent Coatings

Emulsion Coatings Architectural Coatings Applications:

Interior Wall

Exterior Wall

Floor Coatings

Roof Coatings