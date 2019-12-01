Architectural Membrane Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2024

Global "Architectural Membrane Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024

Architectural Membrane Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties.

Architectural Membrane Market Manufactures:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Architectural Membrane Market Types:

Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane

Others Architectural Membrane Market Applications:

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other Scope of Reports:

The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.

Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.

Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.

The worldwide market for Architectural Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.