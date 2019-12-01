 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Architectural Membrane Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2024

December 1, 2019

Architectural Membrane

GlobalArchitectural Membrane Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Architectural Membrane Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Architectural Membrane Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Architectural Membrane Market Manufactures:

  • Serge Ferrari
  • Mehler
  • Heytex
  • Sattler
  • Sioen
  • Verseidag
  • Hiraoka
  • Seaman Corp
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Chukoh Chem
  • ObeiKan
  • Sika
  • Atex Membrane
  • Taconic-AFD
  • Kobond
  • Yilong
  • Xinyida
  • Sijia
  • Jinda
  • Veik
  • Guardtex

  • Architectural Membrane Market Types:

  • Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane
  • Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane
  • ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane
  • Others

    Architectural Membrane Market Applications:

  • Tensile Architecture
  • Tents
  • Sun Shading and Sun Screening
  • Print Applications
  • Other

    Scope of Reports:

  • The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.
  • Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.
  • Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.
  • The worldwide market for Architectural Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Architectural Membrane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Architectural Membrane Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Architectural Membrane Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Architectural Membrane manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Architectural Membrane market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Architectural Membrane Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Architectural Membrane by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Architectural Membrane Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Architectural Membrane Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Architectural Membrane Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Architectural Membrane Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Architectural Membrane Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Architectural Membrane Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

