Archwire Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global "Archwire Market" Research Report for 2019-2024.

About Archwire:

A device consisting of a wire conforming to the alveolar or dental arch, used as an anchorage in correcting irregularities in the position of the teeth.

Archwire Market Manufactures:

Henry Schein

GC Corporation

Patterson

3M Unitek

Ultimate Wireforms

American orthodontic

Dentsply

Forestadent

Dentaurum

Ormco

ACME Monaco

Tomy

Dental Morelli

J J Orthodontics

Beijing Smart

Grikin

Shenzhen Super Line

AIC Mondi Material

3B ortho

Archwire Market Types:

Nickel Titanium Archwire

Stainless Steel Archwire

Beta Titanium Archwire

Other Material Archwire Market Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Market Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Scope of Archwire Market Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Archwire industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Archwire industry, the current demand for Archwire product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Archwire products on the market do not sell well, Archwireâs price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Archwire industry, low-end product has excess capacity.

Archwire product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported equipment.

The worldwide market for Archwire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 88 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.