Argatroban Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demands, Key Players and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “Argatroban Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Argatroban industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Argatroban market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Argatroban market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams

from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.

Japan is the still largest supplier of argatroban with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

China has few companies entering the market with production share of only 8%, and demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of argatroban have to be imported.

Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human’s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

The worldwide market for Argatroban is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -14.9% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Argatroban in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Argatroban market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Pfizer

Inc

SANDOZ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

fresenius-kabi

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

WEST-WARD

INC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Argatroban Powder

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Cerebral arterial thrombosis

