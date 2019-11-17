Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Arginine is a type of Î±-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas..

Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Ajinomoto Group

KYOWA

Daesang

CJ

JingJing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longteng Biotech and many more. Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market can be Split into:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others. By Applications, the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market can be Split into:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics