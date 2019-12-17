Armor Materials Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

Global “Armor Materials Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Armor Materials Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Armor Materials Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Armor Materials globally.

About Armor Materials:

Armor materials refer to the materials which are used to strengthen and upgrade the armor. These armor materials are used in various armors such as helmet, vest, vehicle and others. Several global armor material manufacturers are developing and manufacturing light weight and durable armor materials. These lightweight armor systems are more effective in complex situations.

Armor Materials Market Manufactures:

u Pont

Tata

3M

Honeywell

BaoTi

ATI Metals

FSSS

DSM

Alcoa Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Saab AB

Carpenter Technology

Cerco Corp

AGY Holding

Ceramtec

JPS Composite Materials

Coorstek

Leeco Steel

Waco Composites

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Composites Fiber

Others Armor Materials Market Applications:

Civilian Armor

Growing demand for motherland security, technological advancement of weapons, rising security issues and growing terrorism activities across the world are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, huge costs of manufacturing and strict government rules are hampering the market.

Ceramic materials have been used successfully in personal armor systems to defeat small-arms threats. They are preferred for personal armor systems because they are lighter than more traditional armor made of metallic alloys. Ceramic armor can be used to protect vehicles as well as individual personnel. Ceramics are known to be some of the hardest materials, and unlike materials such as Kevlar ceramics break the bullet. The strongest and lightest ceramic is boron carbide. The commercially manufactured ceramics for armor include materials such as boron carbide, aluminium oxide, silicon carbide, titanium boride, aluminium nitride, and synthetic diamond composite.

The worldwide market for Armor Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2024, from 8980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.