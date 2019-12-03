Armored Vehicle Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis By 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Armored Vehicle Market” by analysing various key segments of this Armored Vehicle market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Armored Vehicle market competitors.

Regions covered in the Armored Vehicle Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

An armoured vehicle is an armed combat vehicle protected by armour, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities.North America armored vehicle market is anticipated to show sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget. The U.S. is anticipated to hold over 80% of the overall North American revenue share in 2014.Asia Pacific armored vehicle market is expected to show significant growth owing to the government initiative to strengthen its military power to counter internal or external terrorism. The region accounted for over 25% of the global share in 2014. MEA is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to terrorism activity and rising unrest in Iraq.The global Armored Vehicle market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Armored Vehicle Market:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Iveco

Krauss-MaffeiWegmann

Lockheed Martin

Navistar

Oshkosh

Rheinmetall

Textron

Streit

Minerva

ArmourÂ Group

INKAS

General Dynamics CorporationÂ

STAT Industry

Inc.Â

Thales Group

Armored Vehicle Market by Applications:

Military Use

Police Use

Civil Use Armored Vehicle Market by Types:

Wheeled Armored Vehicles