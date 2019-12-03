 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Armored Vehicle Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis By 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Armored Vehicle Market” by analysing various key segments of this Armored Vehicle market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Armored Vehicle market competitors.

Regions covered in the Armored Vehicle Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Armored Vehicle Market: 

An armoured vehicle is an armed combat vehicle protected by armour, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities.North America armored vehicle market is anticipated to show sluggish growth over the forecast period owing to the limited defense budget. The U.S. is anticipated to hold over 80% of the overall North American revenue share in 2014.Asia Pacific armored vehicle market is expected to show significant growth owing to the government initiative to strengthen its military power to counter internal or external terrorism. The region accounted for over 25% of the global share in 2014. MEA is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to terrorism activity and rising unrest in Iraq.The global Armored Vehicle market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Armored Vehicle Market:

  • BAE Systems
  • Elbit Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Iveco
  • Krauss-MaffeiWegmann
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Navistar
  • Oshkosh
  • Rheinmetall
  • Textron
  • Streit
  • Minerva
  • ArmourÂ Group
  • INKAS
  • General Dynamics CorporationÂ 
  • STAT Industry
  • Textron
  • Inc.Â 
  • Thales Group
  • Lenco

    Armored Vehicle Market by Applications:

  • Military Use
  • Police Use
  • Civil Use

    Armored Vehicle Market by Types:

  • Wheeled Armored Vehicles
  • Tracked Armored Vehicles

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Armored Vehicle Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Armored Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Armored Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Armored Vehicle Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Armored Vehicle Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Armored Vehicle Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Armored Vehicle Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Armored Vehicle Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Armored Vehicle Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Armored Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Armored Vehicle Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Armored Vehicle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Armored Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Armored Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Armored Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Armored Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Armored Vehicle Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Armored Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Armored Vehicle Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Armored Vehicle Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Armored Vehicle Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Armored Vehicle Revenue by Product
    4.3 Armored Vehicle Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Armored Vehicle Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Armored Vehicle by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Armored Vehicle Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Armored Vehicle Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Armored Vehicle by Product
    6.3 North America Armored Vehicle by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Armored Vehicle by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Armored Vehicle Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Armored Vehicle Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Armored Vehicle by Product
    7.3 Europe Armored Vehicle by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicle by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicle Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicle Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicle by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicle by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Armored Vehicle by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Armored Vehicle Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Armored Vehicle Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Armored Vehicle by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Armored Vehicle by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Armored Vehicle Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Armored Vehicle Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Armored Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Armored Vehicle Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Armored Vehicle Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Armored Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Armored Vehicle Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Armored Vehicle Forecast
    12.5 Europe Armored Vehicle Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Armored Vehicle Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Armored Vehicle Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Armored Vehicle Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

