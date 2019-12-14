Aromatic Compounds Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Aromatic Compounds Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Aromatic Compounds Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Aromatic Compounds Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Aromatic Compounds globally.

About Aromatic Compounds:

Aromatic compounds, also known as arenes or aromatics, are chemicalcompounds that contain conjugated planar ring systems with delocalizedpi electron clouds instead of discrete alternating single and double bonds. Typical aromatic compounds are benzene and toluene. An aromatic compound is any compound that contains a benzene ring or has certain benzene-like properties (but not necessarily a strong aroma).

Aromatic Compounds Market Manufactures:

Sinopec

ExxonMobile

Total S.A.

China National Petroleum

BP Chemicals

Shell

Reliance Industries

SK

Koch

Formosa Plastics

JX Nippon Oil&Energy

INEOS Group

ConocoPhillips

SABIC

Aromatic Compounds Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Aromatic Compounds Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Aromatic Compounds Market Types:

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

PAH

Others Aromatic Compounds Market Applications:

Solvent

Additive

Organic Chemical

Other

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aromatic Compounds industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobile,

Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillios, SABIC, LyondellBasell etc. The sale of Aromatic Compounds is about 133040 K MT in 2015.

Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region is the largest supplier of Aromatic Compounds, with a production market share nearly 34.21% and sales market share nearly 29.49% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region, while Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is North America, with the production market share of 18.78% and the sales market share over 21.10%. Europe is another important market of Aromatic Compounds, enjoying 14.60% production market share and 17.58% sales market share.

Aromatic Compounds is used in Solvent, Additive, and Organic Chemical Raw material areas. Report data showed that 30.67% of the Aromatic Compounds market demand in Solvent, 16.87% in Additive, and 48.33% in Organic Chemical Raw material in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Aromatic Compounds, which are Benzene, Toluene, Xylenes, PAH. The production market shares are 34.23%, 18.65%, 33.74% and 6.41% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Aromatic Compounds industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Aromatic Compounds have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Aromatic Compounds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 203000 million US$ in 2024, from 131600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aromatic Compounds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.