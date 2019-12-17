Aromatics Market 2020: Global Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Aromatics Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Aromatics market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Aromatics are the organic compound obtained from petroleum sources. It is a hydrocarbon containing sigma bonds and delocalized electrons between carbon atoms..

Aromatics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Eastman Chemical

Ashland

BASF

Huntsman

Celanese

Petrochem Carless

INEOS

ExxonMobil

Shell

Honeywell and many more. Aromatics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Aromatics Market can be Split into:

Benzene

Toluene

O-Xylene

P-Xylene. By Applications, the Aromatics Market can be Split into:

Paints & Coating

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas