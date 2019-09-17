Arsenic Removal Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2024

“Arsenic Removal Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Arsenic Removal Market Report – Arsenic removal refers to the equipment used to remove the arsenic from the water. It is necessary step to clean the drinking water, which can meet the state standards. Arsenic occurs naturally in groundwater, less commonly in surface waters. Arsenic is a known carcinogen, increasing the risk of cancer even at very low concentrations.
Global Arsenic Removal market competition by top manufacturers
- Lenntech
- Severn Trent Service
- Tonka Water
- AdEdge Water Technologies
- Layne
- RWL Water
- Blue Water Technologies
- Outotec
- BioteQ Environmental Technologies
- Everfilt
- Harbauer
- Hungerford Terry
- Culligan
- P2W
- Kinetico Water Systems
- HIDROFILT
- Membrane Group
- EconomyWater
- Kent
- Water Systems India
- Matrix Eco Solution
- Doctor Water
- Zeolite
- Yadong Bio Equipment
- Beijing Zhongke
- Tianyi Force
- Jiangsu Yongguan
- Beijing Ruda Shiji
- Well Sun Group
- Inike
A wide range of technologies has been developed for the removal of high concentrations of arsenic from water. The most common arsenic removal technologies use precipitative process, adsorptive process, ion exchange process and membrane process. It can be widely used in the water treatment industry. With the development of economy, the water treatment industries will need more arsenic removal equipment. So, arsenic removal industry has a huge market potential in the future.
The worldwide market for Arsenic Removal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Arsenic Removal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
