Artemisinin Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Artemisinin

GlobalArtemisinin Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Artemisinin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Artemisinin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Artemisinin globally.

About Artemisinin:

Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast.

Artemisinin Market Manufactures:

  • Sanofi
  • KPC Pharmaceuticals
  • Kerui nanhai
  • Guangxi xiancaotang
  • Guilin Pharmaceutical
  • Natural Bio-engineering
  • BIONEXX
  • CAT KHANH
  • BEEPZ
  • Novanat Bioresource

    Artemisinin Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Artemisinin Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Artemisinin Market Types:

  • Extraction from Artemisia annua
  • Semisynthetic Artemisinin

    Artemisinin Market Applications:

  • Antimalarial Injections
  • Antimalarial Tablets

    The Report provides in depth research of the Artemisinin Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Artemisinin Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Artemisinin Market Report:

  • The global average price of Artemisinin is suffering changing every year, in 2011 the price of artemisinin is 896.7 USD/Kg, and in 2015 it changed to 221.6 USD/Kg.
  • The classification of Artemisinin includes Extraction from Artemisia annua, Semisynthetic Artemisinin, and the proportion of Extraction from Artemisia annua in 2015 is about 84%, and the proportion of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is nearly 16%.
  • Artemisinin is widely used in Antimalarial Injections and Antimalarial Tablets. The most proportion of Artemisinin is Antimalarial Tablets, and the consumption in 2015 is 173 MT.
  • China is the largest producer in the world, but its market share has decreased in recent years, in 2015 the market share of China is about 55%. Besides China, Europe, Vietnam and Africa also produce artemisinin; the total market share of these regions is around 39%. The total production of artemisinin is fluctuant in last five years, due to the charities such as World Health Organization (WHO) purchased a large number of anti-malarial drugs to Africa in 2012 and 2013, artemisinin industry grew rapidly with 28% annual growth, output reached 219.6 MT in 2012 and 281.3 MT in 2013.
  • Europe and India are the main consumption regions. The consumption of Europe region is about 107 MT in 2015. In the past years, the India consumption has been fluctuant, in 2015 about 26% of total.
  • Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai are the main enterprises in the world, accounting for almost 55% of total production. Sanofi has become the only producer of Semisynthetic Artemisinin in the world; its production of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is still increasing. In last five years, lots of small to medium size enterprises closed down, because the artemisinin price is decreasing in last two years, now the price is close to the cost, itâs hard for small enterprises to survive.
  • The worldwide market for Artemisinin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Artemisinin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Artemisinin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artemisinin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artemisinin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Artemisinin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Artemisinin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Artemisinin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artemisinin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

