Artemisinin Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

Artemisinin Market 2019-2024

This Report provides information about Artemisinin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Artemisinin:

Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast.

Artemisinin Market Manufactures:

Sanofi

KPC Pharmaceuticals

Kerui nanhai

Guangxi xiancaotang

Guilin Pharmaceutical

Natural Bio-engineering

BIONEXX

CAT KHANH

BEEPZ

Novanat Bioresource

Artemisinin Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Artemisinin Market Types:

Extraction from Artemisia annua

Artemisinin Market Applications:

Antimalarial Injections

Antimalarial Tablets

The Report provides in depth research of the Artemisinin Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. Scope of Artemisinin Market Report:

The global average price of Artemisinin is suffering changing every year, in 2011 the price of artemisinin is 896.7 USD/Kg, and in 2015 it changed to 221.6 USD/Kg.

The classification of Artemisinin includes Extraction from Artemisia annua, Semisynthetic Artemisinin, and the proportion of Extraction from Artemisia annua in 2015 is about 84%, and the proportion of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is nearly 16%.

Artemisinin is widely used in Antimalarial Injections and Antimalarial Tablets. The most proportion of Artemisinin is Antimalarial Tablets, and the consumption in 2015 is 173 MT.

China is the largest producer in the world, but its market share has decreased in recent years, in 2015 the market share of China is about 55%. Besides China, Europe, Vietnam and Africa also produce artemisinin; the total market share of these regions is around 39%. The total production of artemisinin is fluctuant in last five years, due to the charities such as World Health Organization (WHO) purchased a large number of anti-malarial drugs to Africa in 2012 and 2013, artemisinin industry grew rapidly with 28% annual growth, output reached 219.6 MT in 2012 and 281.3 MT in 2013.

Europe and India are the main consumption regions. The consumption of Europe region is about 107 MT in 2015. In the past years, the India consumption has been fluctuant, in 2015 about 26% of total.

Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai are the main enterprises in the world, accounting for almost 55% of total production. Sanofi has become the only producer of Semisynthetic Artemisinin in the world; its production of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is still increasing. In last five years, lots of small to medium size enterprises closed down, because the artemisinin price is decreasing in last two years, now the price is close to the cost, itâs hard for small enterprises to survive.

The worldwide market for Artemisinin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.