Artesunate Tablet Product Market History Development Overview, Product Market Analysis 2024

Artesunate (AS) is a medication used to treat malaria. The intravenous form is preferred to quinidine for severe malaria. Often it is used as part of combination therapy. It is not used for the prevention of malaria.The classification of Artesunate Tablet includes Monoaromatic Artesunate and Compound Artesunate.Artesunate Tablet is application in Hospital, Clinic and Other institution. The most of Artesunate Tablet is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 57 % in 2018.Middle East and Africa is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78% in 2017. According to this study, over the next five years the Artesunate Tablet market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artesunate Tablet business.

Fosun Pharma (Guilin)

Ipca Laboratories

Sanofi Aventis

Ajanta Pharma

Shin Poong

Cipla

Acino

Segmentation by product type:

Monoaromatic Artesunate

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinic