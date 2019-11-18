Articulated Dump Trucks Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Articulated Dump Trucks embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Short Details of Articulated Dump Trucks Market Report – This report studies the Articulated Dump Trucks market. Articulated Dump Truck is a very large heavy-duty type of dump truck used to transport loads over rough terrain, and occasionally public roads. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

Global Articulated Dump Trucks market competition by top manufacturers

Volvo

Caterpillar

Doosan

Komatsu

Bell Equipment

John Deere



The Scope of the Report:

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.

The worldwide market for Articulated Dump Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million US$ in 2024, from 5530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Articulated Dump Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

30 to 40 Ton

Under 30 Ton

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry