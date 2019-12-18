 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Articulated Robot Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Articulated Robot

GlobalArticulated Robot Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Articulated Robot market size.

About Articulated Robot:

An articulated robot is a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

Top Key Players of Articulated Robot Market:

  • FANUC
  • KUKA
  • ABB
  • Yaskawa
  • Kawasaki
  • DENSO
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi
  • Epson
  • Staubli
  • OTC
  • COMAU
  • Omron Adept Technologies
  • SIASUN
  • HIWIN(TW)
  • Yamaha
  • GSK
  • Triowin
  • Nanjing Estun Automation

    Major Types covered in the Articulated Robot Market report are:

  • 4-Axis or Less
  • 5-Axis
  • 6-Axis or More

    Major Applications covered in the Articulated Robot Market report are:

  • Automotive
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Machinery
  • Rubber
  • Plastics & Chemicals
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

    Scope of Articulated Robot Market:

  • The global revenue of Articulated Robot market was valued at 5254.52 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10939.42 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 9.60%.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Articulated Robot, including 4-Axis or less, 5-Axis and 6-Axis or more. And 6-Axis or more is the main type for Articulated Robot, and the 6-Axis or more reached a sales volume of approximately 80.16 K Unit in 2017, with 57.32% of global sales volume.
  • The worldwide market for Articulated Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 9270 million US$ in 2024, from 5830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Articulated Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13920954  

