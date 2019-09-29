Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market 2019 Research Report provides a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.
Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the pump, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.
Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
The Scope of the Report:
The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.
North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.3%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.
Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.
The worldwide market for Artificial Heart Lung Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Artificial Heart Lung Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
