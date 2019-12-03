Artificial Heart Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis By 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Artificial Heart Market” by analysing various key segments of this Artificial Heart market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Artificial Heart market competitors.

Regions covered in the Artificial Heart Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Artificial Heart Market:

Artificial hearts are being used to help patients with total heart failure live normal lives past their life expectancy time line, or to help patients survive until their transplant date either by replacing the heart completely or by replacing the ventricles. The device is surgically implanted in the chest in order to help in the functioning of a deteriorating heart. An artificial heart may also be used temporarily and is removed once the heart starts functioning normally. In cases where the damage is severe, the biological heart is completely replaced with the artificial heart. An artificial heart is powered by either compressed air or electricity.The rise in the number of cardiac disorders along with an increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the artificial heart market in the coming years. Improper lifestyle, leading to deteriorating cardiac condition is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period for the manufacturers of artificial heart.North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the artificial heart market in the coming years, due to technological advancements as well as improved treatment of cardiac conditions in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to record substantial demand for artificial heart market during the forecast period, due to the rise in geriatric population in various Asian countries.The global Artificial Heart market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Artificial Heart Market:

SynCardia Systems

BiVACOR

CARMAT

Abbott

Cleveland Heart

AbioMed

Jarvik Heart

MyLVAD

Cirtec Medical Systems

Hospitals

Clinics

Others Artificial Heart Market by Types:

Ventricular Assist Device (VAD)