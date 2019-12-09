Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand And Forecast Research Report To 2023

The “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 29.43% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The cybersecurity industry has recorded a growing number of fraud and malicious attacks, ranging from stealing personal data to important organizational information, in the past few years. Companies are looking to apply Al technologies to combat these threats more effectively. Al technology help in threat detection, pattern recognition, and response time reduction. It also helps in combating threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Organizations are looking to generate and collect data about user behavior and key trends to generate insights that will help in enhancing their product offerings, which, in turn, will help them with business growth. However, this also presents the risk that cybercriminals can bypass security mechanisms and access important organizational information. Ouranalysts have predicted that the artificial intelligence (AI) market will register a CAGR of over 33% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI):

Google LLC

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft