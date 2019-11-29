Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth, Trends, Shares, Forecast, Analysis And Opportunities 2019-2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market” 2019-2023 report is presented for each solution type, application segment, enterprise size, deployment type, service and regional market. Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porterâs Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis considers sales from predictive maintenance and machine inspection, production planning, quality control, and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the predictive maintenance and machine inspection segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing pressure on manufacturing facilities to improve productivity will play a significant role in the predictive maintenance and machine inspection segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry report looks at factors such as the demand for automation to improve productivity, evolving industrial IoT and big data integration, and increasing venture capital investments. However, integration challenges, data privacy and compliance maintenance, and data quality and choosing the right machine learning algorithm may hamper the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI):

Amazon Web Services Inc.

FANUC Corp.

General Electric Co.

Google LLC

H2O.ai Inc.

IBM Corp.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Microsoft Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

and SAP SE.

Points Covered in The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains a SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Market Dynamics:

Evolving industrial IoT and big data ecosystem Several manufacturing companies are moving toward Industry 4.0 standards to achieve higher operational efficiency and lower error rates. The increasing adoption of IoT results in a high volume of data being generated that transforms the industrial data to industrial big data. This is driving the manufacturing companies to adopt AI-based solutions to extract insights from the data to manage their operations better. The efficient and effective decision making that takes place with the help of AI in IoT and big data analytics will lead to the expansion of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.

Following are the Questions covers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report:

What will the market development rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) advertise in 2023?

Which are the most dynamic organizations with portfolios and ongoing improvement inside Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry till 2023?

What are the key elements driving the worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) to advertise?

What are the numerous R&D elements and information bits of knowledge to chargeable for a rising piece of the overall industry?

Who are the key producers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) advertise space?

What are the market openings highlight hazard and market review of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

What are future speculation openings in the in Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene dissecting value patterns?

What are deals, income, and value examination by sorts and uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

What are the primary issues that will affect development, including future income projections?

What are deals, income, and value examination by districts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry?

What are the advertise openings and potential dangers related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) by investigating patterns?

Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry is highly fragmented. Technavioâs robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing vendors, that include Amazon Web Services Inc., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Google LLC, H2O.ai Inc., IBM Corp., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Microsoft Corp., Rockwell automation Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Sections 4. MARKET SIZING

Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Sections 10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Dynamics.

Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS

Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sections 15. APPENDIX

Browse the complete table of contents at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/14050735#TOC

