Artificial Lift Market 2019 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

Artificial Lift Market 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Artificial Lift Market Report – Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottomhole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. This can be done with a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a beam pump or a progressive cavity pump (PCP), to lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. It also can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a part of an electrical submersible pump (ESP) system. Most oil wells require artificial lift at some point in the life of the field, and many gas wells benefit from artificial lift to take liquids off the formation so gas can flow at a higher rate.

Global Artificial Lift market competition by top manufacturers

Weatherford

Schlumberger

General Electric

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Dover

National Oilwell Varco

Borets

Cameron

Novomet

Of the different artificial lift technologies, Rod lift is the largest segment in quantity and ESP is the fastest growing and largest revenue segment. Rod lift is expected to continue its dominating position in the next five years due to a global increase field decline and ESP is projected to grow much slower than the last five years as new oil wells are expected to grow quite moderately.

North America is the largest artificial lift market with the fast growing shale gas production. US and Russia are the largest ESP market and Canada is the largest PCP market.

The artificial lift market scale is likely to decrease and more M&A expected in the next few years. Although sales of Artificial Lift brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Artificial Lift field.

The worldwide market for Artificial Lift is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 10200 million US$ in 2024, from 9550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Artificial Lift in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Rod Lift

ESP

PCP

Hydraulic Pumps

Gas Lift

Plunger Lift

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Onshore

Offshore

