Artificial Lift Market Analysis by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Different Industry

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Artificial Lift

GlobalArtificial Lift Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Artificial Lift market size.

About Artificial Lift:

Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottomhole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. This can be done with a positive-displacement downhole pump, such as a beam pump or a progressive cavity pump (PCP), to lower the flowing pressure at the pump intake. It also can be done with a downhole centrifugal pump, which could be a part of an electrical submersible pump (ESP) system. Most oil wells require artificial lift at some point in the life of the field, and many gas wells benefit from artificial lift to take liquids off the formation so gas can flow at a higher rate.

Top Key Players of Artificial Lift Market:

  • Weatherford
  • Schlumberger
  • General Electric
  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • Dover
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Borets
  • Cameron
  • Novomet

    Major Types covered in the Artificial Lift Market report are:

  • Rod Lift
  • ESP
  • PCP
  • Hydraulic Pumps
  • Gas Lift
  • Plunger Lift

    Major Applications covered in the Artificial Lift Market report are:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

    Scope of Artificial Lift Market:

  • Of the different artificial lift technologies, Rod lift is the largest segment in quantity and ESP is the fastest growing and largest revenue segment. Rod lift is expected to continue its dominating position in the next five years due to a global increase field decline and ESP is projected to grow much slower than the last five years as new oil wells are expected to grow quite moderately.
  • North America is the largest artificial lift market with the fast growing shale gas production. US and Russia are the largest ESP market and Canada is the largest PCP market.
  • The artificial lift market scale is likely to decrease and more M&A expected in the next few years. Although sales of Artificial Lift brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Artificial Lift field.
  • The worldwide market for Artificial Lift is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 10200 million US$ in 2024, from 9550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Artificial Lift in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Lift product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Lift, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Lift in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Artificial Lift competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Artificial Lift breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Artificial Lift market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Lift sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Artificial Lift Market Report pages: 123

