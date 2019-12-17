Artificial Marble Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Artificial Marble Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Artificial Marble market size.

About Artificial Marble:

Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance productâtub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems.

Top Key Players of Artificial Marble Market:

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Major Types covered in the Artificial Marble Market report are:

Cement Artificial Marble

Resin Type Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble Major Applications covered in the Artificial Marble Market report are:

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Other Scope of Artificial Marble Market:

Artificial marble can be classified as Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Type Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble and Sintered Artificial Marble in terms of material type and manufacturing process. Currently, Resin Type Artificial Marble dominates the market, and 80% of this type is acrylic resin based artificial marble. Nearly all prevailing artificial marble manufacturers offer acrylic artificial marble, which is widely used in interior decoration with high water-proof reequipments.

Major applications of artificial marble are Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, etc. Artificial marble has extremely durable and naturally resistant to water, bacteria and stains, which also has realistic flecked or streaked styles can rival natural stone.

The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.

Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.

The worldwide market for Artificial Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2024, from 5650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.