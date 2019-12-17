 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Artificial Marble Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Artificial Marble

GlobalArtificial Marble Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Artificial Marble market size.

About Artificial Marble:

Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance productâtub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems.

Top Key Players of Artificial Marble Market:

  • DuPont
  • Staron(SAMSUNG)
  • LG Hausys
  • Kuraray
  • Aristech Acrylics
  • Durat
  • MARMIL
  • Hanex
  • CXUN
  • Wanfeng Compound Stone
  • XiShi Group
  • PengXiang Industry
  • ChuanQi
  • New SunShine Stone
  • Leigei Stone
  • GuangTaiXiang
  • Relang Industrial
  • Ordan
  • Bitto
  • Meyate Group
  • Blowker

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038051     

    Major Types covered in the Artificial Marble Market report are:

  • Cement Artificial Marble
  • Resin Type Artificial Marble
  • Composite Artificial Marble
  • Sintered Artificial Marble

    Major Applications covered in the Artificial Marble Market report are:

  • Vanity Tops
  • Bath Tubs
  • Wall Panels
  • Shower Stalls
  • Other

    Scope of Artificial Marble Market:

  • Artificial marble can be classified as Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Type Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble and Sintered Artificial Marble in terms of material type and manufacturing process. Currently, Resin Type Artificial Marble dominates the market, and 80% of this type is acrylic resin based artificial marble. Nearly all prevailing artificial marble manufacturers offer acrylic artificial marble, which is widely used in interior decoration with high water-proof reequipments.
  • Major applications of artificial marble are Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, etc. Artificial marble has extremely durable and naturally resistant to water, bacteria and stains, which also has realistic flecked or streaked styles can rival natural stone.
  • The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.
  • Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.
  • The worldwide market for Artificial Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2024, from 5650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Artificial Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038051    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Marble product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Marble, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Marble in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Artificial Marble competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Artificial Marble breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Artificial Marble market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Marble sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Artificial Marble Market Report pages: 138

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14038051  

    1 Artificial Marble Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Artificial Marble by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Artificial Marble Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Artificial Marble Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Artificial Marble Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Artificial Marble Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Artificial Marble Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Marble Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Marble Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Artificial Marble Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Inventory Tags Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

    Pet Food Acidulants Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Size, Gross Margin Analysis 2019-2024

    Geosynthetics Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Gas Turbines Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2026 Forecast Research Report

    Video Plug Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.