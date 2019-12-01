 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Artificial Marble Market 2024: Product Category, Application, Regions and Specification

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Artificial Marble

GlobalArtificial Marble Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Artificial Marble Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Artificial Marble Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Artificial Marble Market Manufactures:

  • DuPont
  • Staron(SAMSUNG)
  • LG Hausys
  • Kuraray
  • Aristech Acrylics
  • Durat
  • MARMIL
  • Hanex
  • CXUN
  • Wanfeng Compound Stone
  • XiShi Group
  • PengXiang Industry
  • ChuanQi
  • New SunShine Stone
  • Leigei Stone
  • GuangTaiXiang
  • Relang Industrial
  • Ordan
  • Bitto
  • Meyate Group
  • Blowker

    Artificial Marble Market Types:

  • Cement Artificial Marble
  • Resin Type Artificial Marble
  • Composite Artificial Marble
  • Sintered Artificial Marble

    Artificial Marble Market Applications:

  • Vanity Tops
  • Bath Tubs
  • Wall Panels
  • Shower Stalls
  • Other

    Scope of Reports:

  • Artificial marble can be classified as Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Type Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble and Sintered Artificial Marble in terms of material type and manufacturing process. Currently, Resin Type Artificial Marble dominates the market, and 80% of this type is acrylic resin based artificial marble. Nearly all prevailing artificial marble manufacturers offer acrylic artificial marble, which is widely used in interior decoration with high water-proof reequipments.
  • Major applications of artificial marble are Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, etc. Artificial marble has extremely durable and naturally resistant to water, bacteria and stains, which also has realistic flecked or streaked styles can rival natural stone.
  • The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.
  • Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.
  • The worldwide market for Artificial Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2024, from 5650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Artificial Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Artificial Marble Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Artificial Marble Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Artificial Marble manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Artificial Marble market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Artificial Marble Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Artificial Marble by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Artificial Marble Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Artificial Marble Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Artificial Marble Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Artificial Marble Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Artificial Marble Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Marble Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Marble Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Artificial Marble Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

