Artificial Marble Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

Global Artificial Marble Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Artificial Marble Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Artificial Marble industry.

Geographically, Artificial Marble Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Artificial Marble including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Blowker About Artificial Marble: Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance productâtub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems. Artificial Marble Industry report begins with a basic Artificial Marble market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Artificial Marble Market Types:

Cement Artificial Marble

Resin Type Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble Artificial Marble Market Applications:

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Artificial marble can be classified as Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Type Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble and Sintered Artificial Marble in terms of material type and manufacturing process. Currently, Resin Type Artificial Marble dominates the market, and 80% of this type is acrylic resin based artificial marble. Nearly all prevailing artificial marble manufacturers offer acrylic artificial marble, which is widely used in interior decoration with high water-proof reequipments.

Major applications of artificial marble are Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, etc. Artificial marble has extremely durable and naturally resistant to water, bacteria and stains, which also has realistic flecked or streaked styles can rival natural stone.

The market of artificial marble is highly competitive. Top 10 players occupy 12.67% of global market share in 2016.The top players cover DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray and Aristech Acrylics etc., which are playing important roles in global Artificial Marble market.

Production of artificial marble is concentrated in China, North America, Korea and Europe, while the sales market is widely distributed in global areas.

The worldwide market for Artificial Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2024, from 5650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.