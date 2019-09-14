Artificial Organ Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2019 – 2024

The “Artificial Organ Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Artificial Organ market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Artificial Organ market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type

In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the United States diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.

As the rate of mortality because of dialysis is increasing, there is increased demand for artificial kidneys, which is propelling the growth of this segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The United States spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.

