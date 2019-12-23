Artificial Pancreas Systems Market 2020 – Global Market Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Market Forecast To 2025

Global “Artificial Pancreas Systems Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Artificial Pancreas Systems Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Medtronic

JDRF

Tandem Diabetes Care

Pancreum

TypeZero Technologies

Beta Bionics

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet Corp

Bigfoot Biomedical

The artificial pancreas is a technology in development to help people with diabetes automatically control their blood glucose level by providing the substitute endocrine functionality of a healthy pancreas.

In terms of application, diabetes type 1 is the biggest downstream consummer in the global artificial pancreas system in 2017, accounting for a more than 90% share. And the revenue form this segement is estimated to see a CAGR of 13.21% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Artificial Pancreas Systems market was 91 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2019 and 2025. Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2 Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Types:

Control to Range (CTR) System

Control to Target (CTT) System