ASA Resin Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2024

Scope of ASA Resin Market:

ASA is a copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber, and it is a highly functional plastic with excellent weatherability while maintaining most of the advantages of ABS. Thanks to its excellent retention of physical properties and appearances in Household applications for a long time, it is used as a material for automobile exterior, construction and furniture finishing sheet, etc.

According to the different properties, ASA can be divided into general grade, extrusion grade and heat resistant grade. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2016, about 54.21% of the global sale volumes are general grade.

The market concentrate is high and in the world there are mainly Chi Mei Corporation, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, SABIC, FCFC, Kumho Petrochemical, JSR Corporation, UMG ABS,Ltd.Â , LOTTE Advanced Materials and NIPPON A&L. Chi Mei Corporation is the biggest company. In 2016, Chi Mei Corporation produced 57484 MT ASA resin, taking 21.46% of the global production.

Over the next five years, projects that ASA Resin will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 900 million by 2023, from US$ 800 million in 2017.

Chi Mei Corporation

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

SABIC

FCFC

Kumho Petrochemical ASA Resin Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in ASA Resin market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. ASA Resin Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

Segmentation by product type:

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Household

Toys, Sports & Leisure