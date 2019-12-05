ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

"ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Lubricants are indispensable to the proper functioning of machinery since they reduce wear and tear between different moving parts. They also reduce the downtime of operations, thereby improving the overall productivity. Industrial lubricants exhibit superior characteristics such as corrosion protection, demulsibility, and extended equipment life.

The ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market was valued at USD 22,940.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 29,532.9 million by the end of the assessment period at a CAGR of 4.30%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing industrial sector in the emerging economies and the rising awareness regarding the environmental and performance benefits associated with synthetic oils. Furthermore, the surging applications of lubricants in industries such as paper and mill, metal forming, foundry, mining, quarrying, energy, plastics, food & beverage, and machining are contributing to the revenue growth of the ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market. Moreover, the demand for lubricants is rising in the automotive industry as they offer reduced friction and prevent corrosion, which result in enhanced performance and fuel efficiency of automobiles. The growth of the automotive industry in ASEAN region and India can be attributed to the high disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

However, the rising environmental concerns and regulations over contamination and environmental pollution associated with synthetic lubricants as well as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles are factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC Lubricants Market Share, by End-Use Industry, 2017, (%)

Source: Report

Geographic Analysis

The market has been segmented, by geography, into ASEAN, GCC, Africa, and India. Among these, the Indian market accounted for over 36% of the market share and was valued at USD 8,145.9 million in 2017. It is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. The increasing production and sale of automobiles in India are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in increased residential and commercial construction, which is expected to boost the demand for lubricants.

The market in the ASEAN region was the second-largest with a market share of 27%, and was valued at USD 6,083.4 million in 2017; it is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.50%.

Segmentation

Based on base oil, the market has been segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into automotive and industrial. The automotive segment has been further categorized as engine oil, gear oil, transmission fluids, break oil, coolants, and greases, whereas the industrial segment has been classified as process oil, general industrial oil, metal working fluid, compressor oil, hydraulic oil, turbine oil, and others. By end-use industry, the market has been segmented into metal production, textiles, energy, chemical manufacturing, food processing, construction and mining, cement production, and general industrial manufacturing. Geographically, the market has been segmented into ASEAN, GCC, Africa, and India.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market are PetroChina Company Ltd (China), Sinopec Corporation (China), Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), Phillips 66 Company (US), Lucas Oil Products, Inc. (US), Amsoil Inc. (US), Valvoline, Inc. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Quaker Chemical Corporation (US), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (US), Chevron Corporation (Saudi Arabia), BP PLC (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands), Total (France), Lukoil (Russia), Petronas (Malaysia), Yushiro Chemical Industry (Japan), Morris Lubricants (UK), Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co. (US), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India), and Gulf Oil India (India).

Geographic Analysis

The geographies covered in the report are:

ASEAN

oMalaysia

oThailand

oSingapore

oIndonesia

oVietnam

oRest of ASEAN

Africa

oRest of North Africa

oSouth Africa

oNigeria

oTanzania

oKenya

oEgypt

oGhana

oRest of Africa

India

GCC

oSaudi Arabia

oUAE

oQatar

oOman

oKuwait

oBahrain

Key Findings

concludes that the ASEAN, Africa, India, and GCC lubricants market is projected to reach USD 29,532.9 million at a CAGR of 4.30% during the review period. The mineral oil segment accounted for the largest market share of 86.62% in 2017, as this type of oil offers various advantages such as better solubility with additives, enhanced compatibility with seals, and low cost. The automotive application segment accounted for the larger market share of 57.52% in 2017, with a market value of USD 12,932.5 million and is projected to register the higher CAGR of 4.35%. The energy end-use industry segment accounted for the largest market share of 24.08% in 2017, with a market value of USD 5,414.8 million and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Lubricants manufacturers

Lubricants distributors

Appliances manufacturers

Automotive manufacturers

Potential investors

Lubricants suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

DC Ã¢â¬âDescription

Agricultural oil supply

Engine oil supply

Industrial oil supply

Hydraulic oil supply

Engine oil

Gear oil

Hydraulic oil

Grease

Cleaner

Lubricant dispensing products

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market

To analyze opportunities in the ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning ASEAN, GCC, India, Africa Lubricants Market

