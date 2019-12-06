Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market Size, Share 2019–Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Pregnancy testing is the detection of human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in both urine and serum as early as seven to 10 days after conception, whereas, ovulation testing detects the Luteinizing Hormone (LH) level. The declining fertility rate, the emergence of highly accurate advanced technology, and easy availability of ovulation and pregnancy monitors are expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to the statistics presented by the World Bank, India had a fertility rate of 3.311 in 2000 whereas in 2016 it declined to 2.326. However, the high costs associated with ovulation tests may hamper the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 298.68 million by 2023 from USD 209.37 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Japan with a 23.2% share, followed by China and India with shares of 22.5% and 19.7%, respectively. The growing demand for pregnancy testing has been observed in different parts of the world which fuels the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is segmented by product type, mode of purchase, end user, and country.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by product type, is segmented into pregnancy testing (hCG detection) and ovulation testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by pregnancy testing (hCG detection), is further segmented into urine-based testing and blood-based testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by ovulation testing, is sub-segmented into ovulation prediction kits and fertility monitors.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by mode of purchase, is segmented into non-prescription or OTC testing and prescription testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, fertility centers, and others.

Key Players

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Fairhaven Health LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Mankind Pharma Ltd, TaiDoc Technology & Corporation, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., and others

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market based on various tools such as value chain analysis and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product type, by mode of purchase, and by end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market

Target Audience

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Clinics

Hospitals

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expected to reach USD 298.68 million by 2023 from USD 209.37 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

On the basis of product type, the pregnancy testing (hCG detection) segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.95% by 2023

Based on mode of purchase, the non-prescription or OTC testing segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2023

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.78% by 2023

Japan is expected to hold the largest share of the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market at a CAGR of 23.2% by 2023

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market

To analyze opportunities in the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market

Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market competitors.

